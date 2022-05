MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he might support the creation of a “Lily Alert” in Wisconsin. After the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, who was reported missing after bicycling from her aunt’s house, a local man created a petition to establish an alert similar to an Amber Alert but with fewer criteria when a child is missing. The online petition now has more than 72,000 names.

