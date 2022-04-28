ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Herkimer Elementary helps Ukraine donations hit $24K

By Shelby Pay
 3 days ago

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Hunger Coalition wrapped up its fundraiser this afternoon with the help of Herkimer Elementary School.

The fundraiser has been raising money for the World Central Kitchen ( WCK ) which is working to aid the people of Ukraine.

“Herkimer High School and Herkimer Elementary both combined to raise nearly $3,000, bringing our grand total to around $24,000,” said Ray Lenarcic of the Herkimer Elks Lodge 1439 .

And the fourth-grade class who created the “Pennies For Peace” campaign were more than happy to help.

“It makes me feel really happy inside that people are getting help,” said Faith Parmon, a fourth-grader at Herkimer Elementary School.

“It feels pretty good,” said Molly Philo, fourth-grader. “When you do something good for other people, you know that you did something really good in the world.”

If you’re interested in purchasing one of these bracelets in support of Ukraine, they’re still available for purchase at the Herkimer Community Market on Main Street.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

