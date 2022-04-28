ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot says she will run for second term: report

By STMW NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she will seek a second term in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. Regarding her reelection bid, Lightfoot told the Sun-Times, "The issue is when...

Comments / 115

Janet Summerfelt
3d ago

She has been abysmal for the city. I'll take a Daley any day of the week. She and Foxx have facilitated the destruction of once flourishing tourism and retail businesses. She has no crime plan. She has no gang plan. She has let thugs take over. She must go.

29
Truth123
3d ago

Let her ride the cta trains, without her 70 police security force. Then she can run. Has no clue what's really going on.

33
JustSayNo (Obiden)
3d ago

OMG, please don't. I have enough issues in my life dealing with inflation, crime, job issues, etc. Hearing this just made me sick.

28
NBC Chicago

2023 Chicago Mayoral Race: Who's In, Who's Out, and Who Might Run

The Chicago mayoral race is slowly beginning to take shape, with two key contenders coming to opposing conclusions on Thursday. Current Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not officially announced her candidacy for the position, but she told the Chicago Sun-Times that she does plan to run for a second term after defeating Toni Preckwinkle for the job in the last election.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Mayor Lightfoot will introduce a measure that bans privatizing Chicago’s waterworks

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce a new water ordinance today at a meeting of the Chicago City Council. The ordinance seeks to ban the privatization of Chicago’s waterworks and to ban water shutoffs due to non-payment for most accounts. The ordinance also includes provisions to establish a “voluntary water meter installation program” for the owners of single-family homes and residential two-flats.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Lightfoot's close to announcing reelection bid

Presented by the Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Statesmanship Award. TGIF, Illinois. It’s poker weekend. Wish me luck!. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is going to run for reelection — she’s just not yet ready to make an official announcement with all the bells and whistles. That’s according to sources...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak out of prison, moved to Downers Grove halfway house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak has been released from federal prison, after spending about five months of his 18-month sentence at a medical prison in Minnesota, and is now completing his sentence at a halfway house in Downers Grove.Vrdolyak, 84, had been sentenced to 18 months in December 2020 for federal tax evasion charges related to millions of dollars in payments he and a friend received from the state's $9 billion settlement with tobacco companies. But, due to Vrydolyak's age and health and the pandemic, a federal judge held off on sending him to prison until last November.According...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

City Council defeats Ald. Beale's bid to do away with lower 6mph threshold for speed camera tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her allies on the City Council on Wednesday once again voted down an effort by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) to repeal a lower threshold for speed camera tickets that went into effect last year, resulting in a massive surge in tickets for drivers.On March 1, 2021, the city's network of speed cameras began issuing $35 tickets to drivers caught going 6 mph to 9 mph over the limit. Previously, only drivers caught going at least 10 mph over the limit were being ticketed.Just weeks after the new lower threshold went into effect, Beale...
CHICAGO, IL

