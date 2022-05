Police received a call at 8:40 p.m. April 27 about a car that did not have its lights on. It was also weaving between lanes and taking wide turns. The caller, who believed the driver may be drunk, was behind it heading south on Columbia, but was stopped at the Sprague Road light. An officer spotted the car and stopped it at East River Road. It indeed did not have its headlights on. The driver was eating while driving. The officer advised him about the car’s headlights.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO