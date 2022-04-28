Mayor Todd Gloria discusses city's homeless efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s monthly media briefing he spoke about the city’s efforts in tackling homelessness.

From expanding shelter and services capacity to working to convince people to get off the streets.

He adds there’s been a specific focus on reaching out to those living along state highways with the organization “City Net.”

And the latest city numbers show, these efforts are headed in the right direction. The city’s shelter capacity is regularly 90% full, and the city has been able to expand shelter bed capacity by more than 21%.

Mayor Gloria adds, "If we have someone raising their hands our goal and objective is to make sure there's a bed available and the additional beds we've been able to add to our inventory has made that more likely.”

Another key element according to Gloria in this success is the diversity in offerings. The city has been able to offer different types of shelters catering to each individual’s needs from women and children facilities to those dealing with substance abuse. And those who need specific type of medical attention.

Next month, along with the organization Catholic Charities, the city will be ready to open a 40 bed women shelter in Downtown San Diego.

During this briefing, Gloria also spoke about public safety and the city’s efforts to try and recruit and retain Police Officers.