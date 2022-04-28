ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mayor Todd Gloria discusses city's homeless efforts

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUueT_0fNHXwsd00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s monthly media briefing he spoke about the city’s efforts in tackling homelessness.

From expanding shelter and services capacity to working to convince people to get off the streets.

He adds there’s been a specific focus on reaching out to those living along state highways with the organization “City Net.”

And the latest city numbers show, these efforts are headed in the right direction. The city’s shelter capacity is regularly 90% full, and the city has been able to expand shelter bed capacity by more than 21%.

Mayor Gloria adds, "If we have someone raising their hands our goal and objective is to make sure there's a bed available and the additional beds we've been able to add to our inventory has made that more likely.”

Another key element according to Gloria in this success is the diversity in offerings. The city has been able to offer different types of shelters catering to each individual’s needs from women and children facilities to those dealing with substance abuse. And those who need specific type of medical attention.

Next month, along with the organization Catholic Charities, the city will be ready to open a 40 bed women shelter in Downtown San Diego.

During this briefing, Gloria also spoke about public safety and the city’s efforts to try and recruit and retain Police Officers.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

Since the Supreme Court has ruled they can’t be incarcerated or hospitalized against their will unless they commit a crime there isn’t a solution. Note. Every free country has a homeless population

Reply(4)
2
Related
Voiceof San Diego

New San Diego Eviction Ban Coming Next Month

A moratorium to keep landlords from evicting tenants who are up to date on their rent is now set to go into effect on May 22. Last Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria signed the so-called no-fault eviction moratorium pushed by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera to try to protect tenants as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis. The City Council took a crucial second vote to approve the moratorium early last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Voiceof San Diego

Dispute Over Public Space in Coronado Provides a Lesson for Other Cities

When Nadia Kean-Ayub reached out to some friends for help organizing an event, she didn’t know she was on the verge of creating yet another scandal for Coronado. Her group Rainbow Spaces was interested in holding an alternative prom for LGBTQ kids from across the South Bay. A former dispatcher for the Police Department, Kean-Ayub figured the Nautilus Room overlooking the bay would be the ideal spot. She’d held a similar event at the privately-owned Hotel del Coronado without problem in the past.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mayor#Downtown San Diego#Catholic Charities
San Diego weekly Reader

Adios to the open plaza at Salk Institute

A dispute over an addition to the Salk Institute in La Jolla has ended. Last week, the Planning Commission denied an appeal claiming the proposed design ruins the historic integrity of the East Torrey Pines building. It’s like installing a two-story-high picket fence around Stonehenge, as one critic put it....
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy