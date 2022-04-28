ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

By Gray News staff
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect...

www.fox8live.com

