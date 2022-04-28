March real estate transactions

Exterior Perspective of Marshall Wildfire Home RebuiltF9 Productions. Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions unveils one of the first homes it has been commissioned to re-design for one of the over 1,000 Marshall wildfire victims in Louisville Colorado. The firm was commissioned in January of 2022 and the design was completed in April. The home entails a total of three floors including a full basement and three car garage totaling 5,151 square feet. The lower floor, shown below, includes a large storage room, dueling mechanical room, den, kitchenette, reading nook, spare bedroom and bathroom.
