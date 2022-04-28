Bear destroys car interior to get tube of lip gloss

April 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bear broke into a car and destroyed the interior -- all to procure a tube of lip gloss.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted photos showing the car that was destroyed by a bear in the early morning of April 22.

"There was no food/trash left inside, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out," CPW tweeted.

The department said the incident should serve as a reminder that "bears know how to open car doors."

"Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent," CPW said.