ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Girls hockey programs show promise in nontraditional markets

By The Associated Press, STEPHEN WHYNO
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mM74_0fNHXg0F00

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Megan Grenon stretched outside the rink before a rare showcase of women’s hockey in the Washington, D.C, area when a young girl approached with her parents.

“Are you a hockey player? Are you playing today?” the girl asked.

“Yeah,” Grenon replied. “Are you here to watch me?”

Grenon plays for Calgary with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, which has set a goal of establishing a sustainable professional league in North America after years without one. Grenon said she would be wearing No. 5 in white that day, and the young girl jumped up and down in excitement.

“You can cheer for me,” Grenon said. “You can cheer for whoever you want.”

Former USA Hockey women’s director named PHF commissioner

Scenes like that are playing out more often across the country since the U.S. women’s national team won gold at the 2018 Olympics and generated more exposure for the sport. There will be NHL playoff hockey starting next week in Dallas, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., where girls hockey has expanded over the past decade but still lags far behind traditional hotbeds like Massachusetts, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Because of logistical hurdles, from a shortage of rinks and ice time to a lack of college and varsity high school programs and the need for more education, growing girls hockey in nontraditional markets remains a challenge. The 3,177 female players aged 18 and younger registered by USA Hockey in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia combined is still fewer than in Wisconsin alone.

“It’s been like a slow buildup,” said Kush Sidhu, director and under-19 college prep team coach for the only top-tier junior women’s hockey team in the Washington area. “It’s always hard. It’s a struggle, I guess, but it’s a good struggle and we’re happy to do our part.”

The NHL’s Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals are also trying to do their part to get participation numbers up in those areas — and similar efforts are taking place in Arizona and elsewhere around the league. The number of girls playing hockey in those states is up 71.3% from 2011 to 2021.

But the raw numbers still show a need for growth. Minnesota reported almost 13,000 girls playing hockey last year, and that total reaches 28,206 combined with Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

USA Hockey regional manager of female hockey Kristen Wright, who spent five years as manager of girls player development, is proud of the sport’s rapid growth at the youth level in nontraditional markets and thinks it can be even better with more exposure and ice time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA bouncer faces murder charge for punching ejected bar patron

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bouncer at a Philadelphia gay bar is wanted for third-degree murder after allegedly punching an ejected bar patron who later died, police said Wednesday. The 41-year-old victim struck his head on the sidewalk after the bouncer punched him, a police statement said, adding that the man had been escorted out of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to go

WTAJ — Several pharmacies, organizations, fire departments and police departments across Central Pennsylvania will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to help prevent prescription drug misuse. On Saturday, April 30, any unused, unneeded or expired prescription medication can be taken to the following locations to be properly disposed of. The event runs […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, VA
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Arlington County, VA
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
County
Arlington County, VA
WTAJ

State College police search to identify two suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for the community’s help to find two men suspected of damaging someone’s car over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning, April 23. The car was parked on the 100 block of East Foster Avenue at the time. Anyone […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with homicide in Huntingdon County shooting

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Three Springs man was charged with homicide after the Huntingdon County District Attorney said he shot and killed a man during an argument. The shooting occurred on Sunday, April 3 around 7:30 p.m. when Cole J. Campbell, 30, got into an altercation with Timothy Skipper, 40, at a home […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Engineering showcase to take place at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bernard M. Gordon Learning Factory is hosting its showcase for senior engineering students at Penn State from 1 -3:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Bryce Jordan Center Arena. The event is free and open to the public. A virtual exhibit will take place from April 29 to May […]
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Ap#Phf#Nhl
WTAJ

Second Rental Assistance Program starting in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Center for Community Action announced the development of the second Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Blair County residents.  This program is in partnership with the Blair County Department of Social Services. It aims to help people impacted by Covid-19 with rental and utility costs that have increased since March 2020.  Unlike […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Utility bill help still available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Pennsylvanians that assistance for home heating, energy and water is still available to low-income households across the state. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, most commonly referred to as its acronym “LIHEAP,” season has been extended by two weeks from May 6 to May […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
WTAJ

PennDOT gives utility work update for State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have announced a May update for utility relocation work on South Atherton. For the week of May 2, Columbia Gas plans for the following work to be done depending on weather: On Thursday, May 5 there will be sidewalk restoration between College Avenue and White Course […]
WTAJ

Two identified in fatal Route 64 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The identities of two people who died in a crash in Centre County Wednesday have been released. Samuel Keller, 71, of Petersburg and Brandy Butler, 29, of Jersey Shore were pronounced dead at the scene by Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. Both reportedly died of blunt force trauma and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Over $9K in tools stolen from Jefferson County property

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after $9,084 in Husqvarna tools were stolen from a commercial property in Henderson Township. Sometime between April 24 at 7 a.m. and April 25 at 6:45 a.m., an unknown person(s) entered the property located along Paradise Road and stole the following: Husqva 585xp Husqvarna […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State student governments host ‘Night of Remembrance’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On April 28 at 6 p.m. Penn State’s annual Night of Remembrance vigil will take place. The vigil, which will take place on Old Main steps on the University Park campus, is to honor and remember students who died during the 2021-22 academic year across all Penn State campuses. For […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

AG Shapiro joins multistate suit against U.S. Postal Service

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on April 28 that his office has filed a suit against the U.S. Postal Service claiming their new vehicle program fails to comply with environmental standards. According to the suit, the Postal Service plans to replace 90% of its fleet with vehicles that use fossil fuels. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State announces summer construction projects for campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the Summer season approaching, the Penn State Office of Physical Plant (OPP) has announced various construction and renovation projects taking place across campus. The Summer projects include work on parking, paving and roadways, sidewalks, and some additional building renovations. Parking, paving and roadways projects Orange U (East), Silver G (Greenberg), […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

Woman strangled, Wifi router taken in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman and telling her he wished he could kill her Wednesday night. Police were called to a home on Fisher Road in Eldred Township around 11 p.m. April 27 to find that 37-year-old Jason Exley had already left the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous continues this weekend at the Ridgway Mills Campground until April 30. Carvers come from all corners of the map to carve designs and figures into wood with chainsaws, according to the event’s website. The annual event is making a big return after being canceled for the […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy