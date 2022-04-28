ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Power hitting picks up for Moffat County baseball

By Andy Bockelman
Craig Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind was blowing the right way Tuesday for the Moffat County baseball players. MCHS swept Yampa Valley rival Steamboat Springs in a midweek doubleheader that ended with wins of 15-10 and 10-0 for the Bulldogs. Despite the series meaning little for teams’ league standings, it was an important...

