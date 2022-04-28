ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tornado watch for Jefferson, Walworth counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Jefferson and Walworth counties until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For part of Walworth County, that watch was upgraded to a tornado warning from 6 p.m. until around 6:30 p.m. During a tornado warning, residents should seek shelter in a basement or lowest interior room.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dumas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MN
City
Lakefield, MN
County
Jackson County, MN
City
Windom, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Sunray, or 10 miles east of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sunray and Pringle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fannin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Fannin County through 145 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ector, or near Bonham, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bonham, Savoy, Ector, Ravenna and Bonham State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually decrease overnight, though local wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH will continue until around 1 AM, especially through San Gorgonio Pass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15 10 00
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln County through 1045 PM MDT At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Arriba, or 13 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arriba. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Morgan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Arapahoe, southwestern Morgan and eastern Adams Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Byers, or 40 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deer Trail, Hoyt, Twelve-Mile Corner, Leader, Byers and Adena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy