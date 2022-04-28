ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually decrease overnight, though local wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH will continue until around 1 AM, especially through San Gorgonio Pass.
County
Madison County, MT
County
Beaverhead County, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
News 12

FREEZE WATCH: Cold overnight; sunny but chilly Monday before looming rain

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, western Stephens and east central Cotton Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waurika Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duncan, Comanche, Temple, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Central High and Empire City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest below passes and canyons. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cleveland and west central McClain Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goldsby, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Newcastle, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Goldsby, Washington, Cole, Lake Thunderbird and Little Axe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 95 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln County through 1045 PM MDT At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Arriba, or 13 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arriba. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOORE COUNTY At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Moore County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75IN
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atascosa; Dimmit; Frio; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Dimmit, Zavala, Frio and Atascosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goldfinch to 10 miles west of Divot to 7 miles west of Carrizo Springs. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Pearsall, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Jourdanton, Dilley, Poteet, Charlotte, Big Wells, Christine, Campbellton, La Pryor, Batesville, Asherton, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, Chula Vista-River Spur, Hilltop and Las Colonias. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Callahan, northwestern Brown and northeastern Coleman Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rowden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cross Plains around 1230 AM CDT. Atwell around 1240 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman; Ness Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ford, southeastern Finney, southeastern Ness, Hodgeman and northern Gray Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Beeler to 7 miles southwest of Kalvesta to near Plymell. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kalvesta around 1135 PM CDT. Charleston around 1145 PM CDT. Ingalls around 1150 PM CDT. Cimarron around 1155 PM CDT. Jetmore around 1200 AM CDT. Hanston around 1215 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Morgan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Arapahoe, southwestern Morgan and eastern Adams Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Byers, or 40 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deer Trail, Hoyt, Twelve-Mile Corner, Leader, Byers and Adena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

