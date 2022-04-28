Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atascosa; Dimmit; Frio; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Dimmit, Zavala, Frio and Atascosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goldfinch to 10 miles west of Divot to 7 miles west of Carrizo Springs. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Pearsall, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Jourdanton, Dilley, Poteet, Charlotte, Big Wells, Christine, Campbellton, La Pryor, Batesville, Asherton, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, Chula Vista-River Spur, Hilltop and Las Colonias. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
