Glacier County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually decrease overnight, though local wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH will continue until around 1 AM, especially through San Gorgonio Pass.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Glacier County, MT
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Teton County, MT
Pondera County, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased across the area this evening and the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kit Carson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Kit Carson County through 115 AM MDT At 1228 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Bonny Reservoir to 11 miles south of Bethune. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Kit Carson County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 431 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 176 and 206, and near mile marker 211. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dumas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Grady; McClain; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, southeastern Grady, northeastern Stephens and southwestern McClain Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bray, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marlow, Lindsay, Maysville, Bray, Dibble, Alex, Bradley, Criner, Cox City, Erin Springs and Payne. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 79 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atascosa; Dimmit; Frio; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Dimmit, Zavala, Frio and Atascosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goldfinch to 10 miles west of Divot to 7 miles west of Carrizo Springs. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Pearsall, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Jourdanton, Dilley, Poteet, Charlotte, Big Wells, Christine, Campbellton, La Pryor, Batesville, Asherton, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, Chula Vista-River Spur, Hilltop and Las Colonias. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alfalfa, southwestern Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Major Counties through 130 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Lahoma, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Helena, Pond Creek, Lahoma, Ringwood, Goltry, Meno, Jet, Nash, Hillsdale, Carrier, Jefferson and Great Salt Plains Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman; Ness Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ford, southeastern Finney, southeastern Ness, Hodgeman and northern Gray Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Beeler to 7 miles southwest of Kalvesta to near Plymell. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kalvesta around 1135 PM CDT. Charleston around 1145 PM CDT. Ingalls around 1150 PM CDT. Cimarron around 1155 PM CDT. Jetmore around 1200 AM CDT. Hanston around 1215 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Sunray, or 10 miles east of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sunray and Pringle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coryell, Montague, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coryell; Montague; Wise THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS CORYELL IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS MONTAGUE WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, BRIDGEPORT, COPPERAS COVE, DECATUR, GATESVILLE, AND NOCONA.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Palo Pinto; Stephens The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Erath County in north central Texas Northeastern Eastland County in north central Texas Southeastern Stephens County in north central Texas Southern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1247 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ranger, Gordon, Strawn and Mingus. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 351 and 381. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

