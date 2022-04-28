Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dumas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

MOORE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO