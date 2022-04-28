Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Frio; Maverick; Medina; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Medina, northeastern Maverick, Zavala and western Frio Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bluff to 8 miles northeast of Chula Vista. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pearsall, Crystal City, Devine, La Pryor, Batesville, Natalia, North Pearsall, Moore, Derby, Paloma, Las Colonias, Cometa, Yancey, Divot, Loma Vista, Bluff, Frio Town, Bigfoot and Three Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0