Island Shrimp Co. reveals Richmond opening day

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The tropics-inspired seafood restaurant, Island Shrimp Co., will open the doors of its second location in Rockets Landing in May.

The restaurant previously anticipated opening in March but has confirmed opening day will be Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. The restaurant and bar will be open for dinner service initially with lunch service starting in late May.

Duke’s Mayonnaise partnering with Richmond tattoo shop, offering free ‘mayo-themed’ tattoos

The local restaurant group HOUSEpitality Family owns the restaurant and the new location will be located next to The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing in the space that was formerly occupied by Conch Republic. The first location opened its doors in Chesterfield Towne Center in 2019.

According to the release, the new Rockets Landing location will offer the flavors of the tropics for a “city-inspired” port-to-plate experience in an artistic seaside environment.

The restaurant will have menu items like garlic shrimp, lumpia and lobster and shrimp fried rice, and the drink menu will feature beach-inspired cocktails like hurricanes and pain killers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPm7k_0fNHWNxp00
    Menu item at Island Shrimp Co. (Courtesy: HOUSEpitality Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qs6r_0fNHWNxp00
    Menu item at Island Shrimp Co. (Courtesy: HOUSEpitality Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezl7z_0fNHWNxp00
    Menu item at Island Shrimp Co. (Courtesy: HOUSEpitality Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Pnmv_0fNHWNxp00
    Menu item at Island Shrimp Co. (Courtesy: HOUSEpitality Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tidio_0fNHWNxp00
    Menu item at Island Shrimp Co. (Courtesy: HOUSEpitality Family)

The staircase leading to Island Shrimp Co. from the Capitol Trail will be painted with a mural inspired by the North Shore Pipeline by Ben Slay’s art collaborative OCD, and according to the release, as guests climb the stairs, there will be a visual impression of the guest traveling into the barrel of a wave.

Related: Island Shrimp Co. to open second location in Rocketts Landing

The restaurant is hiring for many front-of-house and back-of-house positions .

