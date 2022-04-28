ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

Authorities identified 32-year-old Randal Scott Stout, of Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening in Hermitage. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6:15 near the entrance ramp to I-40 East off Old Hickory Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that Randal Scott Stout was riding his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today's Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 1

