Bills WR Gabriel Davis said he would have had 5 TDs vs Chiefs with new OT rules

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qSpp_0fNHUYV000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite scoring 4 touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and the Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the playoffs in overtime.

Up until the most recent offseason, when an NFL game entered overtime, if the team who gets the ball first scored a touchdown, the game was over. This offseason, league owners voted to modify the rules, giving each team a possession for postseason games that are tied after regulation.

In the latest episode if the team’s “ Bills: Embedded ” series, a scene show Davis on a video call with fellow wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie talking about the new rules.

“Good. I would’ve had 5 touchdowns that game,” Davis said.

“If you put it that way, yeah. Or I could’ve had the game-winner,” McKenzie said.

“Yeah, but that would’ve never been a good story,” Davis said as they both laughed.

The high-scoring affair between the Chiefs and Bills gave fans an excitement that some feel was cut short due to the old rules.

Who experts have Chiefs picking in the first round of the NFL Draft

Davis had a career game scoring 4 touchdowns and hauling 201 receiving yards on 8 catches.

The Bills led 36-33 with 13 seconds left in regulation and marched down the field in two plays to tie it with a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

Kansas City won the toss and elected to get the ball first, marching down the field again to and scoring on a Patrick Mahomes pass to Travis Kelce, leaving Davis and the Bills’ offense on the sideline.

The Chiefs were on the receiving end of that fate in the AFC Championship in 2019 against the New England Patriots.

After the loss, Kansas City proposed the ruled change, but it was voted down nearly unanimously.

To see how the new rules will play out, football fans will need to wait until the postseason. Games in the regular season that end in a tie will play by the same rules that were already in place.

