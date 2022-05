Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO