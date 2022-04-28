ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to prosecute crimes on the moon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to the nation's Criminal Code to allow for the prosecution of crimes committed on the moon. The change to the law—which MPs voted 181 to 144 in favor—was described in a 443-page budget implementation bill presented to Parliament this week....

Dasterly Duck
1d ago

wow can't make laws where you have no flag leave it to Canada to be the first nation to try and police the moon what's next?, how dare you misgender that moon rock.

Not Happening
2d ago

🖕 Canada ! I've had to move George Orwells 1984 to the NON fiction section now because of them and Trudeau.

BFFS Pak
1d ago

Now theres a worthy effort,I'm sure the citizens of Canada can sleep better knowing that the moon is now covered by the Canadian justice system.Bravo

