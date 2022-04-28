ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

PA Supreme Court upholds death penalty for man accused of killing New Kensington officer

 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the death sentence imposed by a jury for a man charged in the murder of a New Kensington police officer.

Rahmael Sal Holt was sentenced to death in 2019 for the murder of New Kensington patrolman Brian Shaw. Shaw was in the line of duty at the time of his death.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court directed that the complete record be sent to Governor Tom Wolf, who the court asks to honor the jury’s verdict.

In a release, the Westmoreland County district attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said:

“The Shaw family deserves that justice be served in accordance with the jury’s verdict, affirmed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and now in the hands [of] Governor Wolf. May the Shaw family find strength in the heroism of Brian’s ultimate sacrifice and may his legacy endure.”

Shaw was murdered in November 2017.

Hundreds of motorcyclists attend 3rd annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Ride Hundreds of motorcyclists attend 3rd annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Ride

Arnold Johnson
1d ago

Since we aren't executing killers, why not make them work 12 hrs/day, with the proceeds going to the families of their victims. Hard labor till dead.

