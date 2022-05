Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO