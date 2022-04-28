Bond set for Stone County woman charged in 2021 murder

GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide.

Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker , whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County.

The judge set a bond for Phillips at $50,000. She had previously been held without bond. Conditions of Phillips’ bond include no illegal drugs or alcohol, regular drug and alcohol testing, no contact with any victim or witness in the case and no firearms.

Phillips is also charged with Armed Criminal Action and tampering with evidence. Gerald Hoffman, who is also from, Galena is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Court documents indicate that Phillips only admitted to investigators that she had assisted in the disposal of Walker’s body. During earlier questioning by detectives, she had identified herself as Walker’s ex-girlfriend.

