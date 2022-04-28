ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to Speed: Sarah Scarlett shares top headlines for April 28th

By Sarah Scarlett, Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on April 28, 2022.

Springfield Police ID crash victim

Police release identity of pedestrian killed on 65 south Wednesday

Springfield Police identified the person killed on U.S. 65 Tuesday as 33-year-old Harrison Charlesworth. Police said Charlesworth was walking along the shoulder near southbound 65 near Battlefield Road and then stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic and was struck by a dump truck.

SPS board talks tech

Are Springfield Public School students using too much technology in the classroom?

Springfield Public School board members discussed screen time and how students use district technology during Tuesday’s board meeting. Some of the changes the district is making include: elementary students will not be allowed to take Chromebooks home over the summer, and this fall, first through fifth graders won’t be allowed to take devices home daily.

Heritage Apartments will take the place of an iconic restaurant

Heritage Cafeteria replacement's groundbreaking scheduled for next Tuesday: Here's what's coming

A groundbreaking is planned for May 3, 2022, for Heritage Apartments, the residential portion of the multi-use development being built on the former site of the Heritage Cafeteria at Battlefield Road and Fremont Avenue in Springfield.

Student loans canceled for 28,000 borrowers

$238M in student loans being discharged for 28K borrowers due to school 'misconduct'

The Department of Education announced Thursday that 28,000 borrowers will no longer be responsible for paying $238 million in student loans. The Department of Education said the beauty schools involved preyed on students and did not give them proper training.

Wage increase for Boys & Girls Club workers

Boys & Girls Club increases wages for employees

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield announced Wednesday it will raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour beginning on June 1, 2022.

