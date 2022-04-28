ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox's most outrageous fashion moments… so far

By Orin Carlin
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Fox may have closed the door on her whirwind relationship with Kayne West, but her style game is still fighting fit and going absolutely nowhere. The 32-year-old Italian-American actress has brought many a risqué moment to New York's fashion scene over the past 10 years, but it is her more...

Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
In Style

Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts

Julia Fox replaced her teeny, tiny tops with a teeny, tiny dress — though if her personal brand is showing off plenty of skin, she's still hitting that mark. For her latest outing (which took place in Paris this time around), Fox skipped out on DIY clothes for a super-short croc-embossed black corset dress by Seks LLC that laced down the back and had a statement-making chunky silver zipper in the front. The Daily Mail published photos of the outfit, which included the accessory du jour, opera gloves, and a coordinating Balenciaga Hourglass bag.
Julia Fox Breaks Tradition And Wears Color

This has been Julia Fox’s year, there’s no denying that. Since the ball dropped in 2022, the actress has been working hard, parlaying a brief fling with Kanye West into her own personal PR campaign. While Fox has been around for awhile (she was Josh Safdie’s muse in Uncut Gems, after all), it’s safe to say more people know her now than ever before. And Fox has been unapologetically enjoying this newfound fame, using the paparazzi that now follow her around Los Angeles and New York like her own personal photographers. Over the past few months, Fox has flaunted numerous outfits out on the streets, but it was her most recent look that was the most eye catching. It has become clear in the time we’ve gotten to know Fox that the only things she loves more than black is leather and latex. While Fox has showed off multiple outfits, rarely have we seen her in any other color (aside from when she’s wearing denim, her third favorite fabric). So, when the podcast host stepped out in a full red look, it got our attention.
