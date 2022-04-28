ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Murrells Inlet man to be charged with murder in triple shooting that killed Ohio man

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man will be charged with murder in connection with a triple shooting in which he was also shot, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

James Charles Lewis, 46, will be charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the shooting Wednesday morning.

James Thomas, 76, of Defiance, Ohio, was killed in the shooting. A 47-year-old woman was also shot, according to deputies. It’s unclear how Lewis was shot.

Deputies were called just after midnight Wednesday to the area of Wachesaw Road and Old Kings Highway for a person with a gunshot wound lying on the ground, according to an incident report. Deputies learned the man was Lewis due to previous encounters with him and knew they needed to check for other victims.

Lewis was found on the ground in front of the home of one of the other victims, according to the report. Deputies knocked on the door and couldn’t make contact with anyone, but later saw the back door was shattered.

Deputies entered the home and found Thomas in the hallway and later heard the 47-year-old woman screaming for help in the back of the home, according to the report. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Thomas died on scene.

Lewis is being detained in a hospital with his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Once released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and will be charged.

