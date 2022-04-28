ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Early voting popular in Columbiana County

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxwcd_0fNHOJ9F00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – There are five days left of early voting.

Columbiana County Board of Elections Deputy Director Bryce Miner said around1,300 people have voted so far, significantly higher than four years ago.

Ohio election official visits Valley to clear up confusion

So far this year, the ballots cast are a mix of early voting and absentee. The pandemic has prompted many people to early vote and that has continued.

There are some big contests on the ballot, and there are some big ones that won’t be on the ballot as well.

“With the redistricting litigation going in Ohio right now, there will be three contests that will not be on the ballot on Tuesday. Those are the state representatives, state senators and the state central committee contests. Those will be held at a later date,” Miner said.

If you don’t know where you’re voting precinct is, you can go to your local board of elections website, type in your name and it will tell you. You can also call the office as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbiana County, OH
Elections
City
Lisbon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Columbiana County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#State Representatives
WOWK 13 News

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday. The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy