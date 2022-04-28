Early voting popular in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – There are five days left of early voting.

Columbiana County Board of Elections Deputy Director Bryce Miner said around1,300 people have voted so far, significantly higher than four years ago.

So far this year, the ballots cast are a mix of early voting and absentee. The pandemic has prompted many people to early vote and that has continued.

There are some big contests on the ballot, and there are some big ones that won’t be on the ballot as well.

“With the redistricting litigation going in Ohio right now, there will be three contests that will not be on the ballot on Tuesday. Those are the state representatives, state senators and the state central committee contests. Those will be held at a later date,” Miner said.

If you don’t know where you’re voting precinct is, you can go to your local board of elections website, type in your name and it will tell you. You can also call the office as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.