ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl taken by estranged father

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pk24E_0fNHNAAV00

An Amber alert has been issued for 4-year-old girl who was abducted Thursday afternoon in Snellville.

Police said Valery Molina was taken by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. They were last seen at 1848 Edgewood Way in Snellville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Black Hyundai Sonata with Georgia tag number CCK1478.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned that Alfred Molina is the child’s estranged father.

Valery Molina is described as three feet tall and 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings with unicorns on them and brown shoes.

Alfred Molina is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story. Check back with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Kharli Dotson

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1500 Block of Norman Crossing in Atlanta, in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned this was the last place Kharli Dotson was seen. Kharli Dotson is described as a 17-year-old Black female with black hair and brown...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Amber Alert
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Leggings#Cck1478#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Henry County driver sentenced to 15 years after killing man in fiery crash

A Henry County man was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and killing a man in a fiery crash, officials announced Friday. Andre Denson, 41, of Hampton, was convicted Thursday night on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt, Henry County Assistant District Attorneys John Murray and Caitlin McGillicuddy said in a news release. Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy