By D. Brian Blank, Mississippi State University The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, according to gross domestic product data released on April 28, 2022. While the reasons were technical and weren’t seen as signs of weakness, they add to worries that the U.S. might be headed for another recession as the Federal […] The post Yes, US economy may be slowing, but don’t forget it’s coming off the hottest year since 1984 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

BUSINESS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO