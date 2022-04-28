Churchill Downs Gallops To Record Revenue

Classic Causeway is one of the latest additions to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field after initially pulling out following an 11th-place showing at the Florida Derby. Trainer Brian Lynch did an about-face, however, and ultimately chose to target the 148th Run for the Roses. Betting on a horse coming off a disappointing race is a difficult proposition, but it could also make for one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby finishes in recent memory. Among the current 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Classic Causeway has the fastest career half-mile at 46.68 seconds. Cyberknife, who is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, is next at 46.82, while Messier (6-1) is third at 46.84. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO