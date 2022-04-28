ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill Downs Gallops To Record Revenue

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Churchill Downs reached record quarterly revenue in the company’s latest earnings report. The casino owner and iconic home of the Kentucky Derby generated $364 million in revenue in Q1 2022, up from $324 million for the same period last year. Churchill Downs saw its gaming segment pocket $179...

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
DERBY, IN
KVIA

Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins

Audacious hats, mint juleps, and … thoroughbreds. The anticipation of the revelry that makes up the Kentucky Derby has been going strong since its 1875 inception. Each year, it is the first event of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing series, which also includes Maryland’s Preakness Stakes and the New York’s Belmont Stakes.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

Classic Causeway is one of the latest additions to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field after initially pulling out following an 11th-place showing at the Florida Derby. Trainer Brian Lynch did an about-face, however, and ultimately chose to target the 148th Run for the Roses. Betting on a horse coming off a disappointing race is a difficult proposition, but it could also make for one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby finishes in recent memory. Among the current 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Classic Causeway has the fastest career half-mile at 46.68 seconds. Cyberknife, who is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, is next at 46.82, while Messier (6-1) is third at 46.84. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker#The Kentucky Derby#Covid#Rivers Casino Des Plaines#Chaser
numberfire.com

Kentucky Derby Notes and Workouts for 4/30/22

Pletcher Contingent Avoids Incident in Final Derby Works. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is known for his cool demeanor, but the seven-time Eclipse Award winner had his heart skip a beat on April 30 as his Kentucky Derby (G1) contenders put in their final serious moves at Churchill Downs in preparation for the first leg of the Triple Crown.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Keeneland's Bewitch Stakes Results and Payouts for 4/29/22

War Like Goddess Defends Her Title in Bewitch Stakes. Making her 2022 debut, George Krikorian’s Grade 1 winner War Like Goddess surged between Breeze Rider and Family Way to take the lead and post a 1¾-length victory in the 60th running of the $300,000 Bewitch Stakes (G3) on April 29, closing day of Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet.
SPORTS
