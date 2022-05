Warren Buffett, one of the wealthiest people alive and renowned investor, has given his own insight into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, stating that he believes the deal will go through. Earlier this year, much to the shock of everyone, Microsoft announced it was planning to acquire Activision Blizzard for just shy of $70 billion. If it goes through, it will be the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry and give Microsoft ownership of massive franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and many, many more. Due to the immensity of the deal, there has been some pushback from politicians and investors, leading some to believe the deal could get shot down.

