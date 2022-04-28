ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

'Road diet,' lanes reduced on portion of Route 5 in West Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A portion of Route 5 southbound will be going on a ‘road diet’ to reduce traffic speeds and improve safety.

According to the MassDOT, Riverdale Street (Route 5) southbound in West Springfield is reduced from two lanes to one lane between East Elm Street and the North End Rotary. The permanent lane closure was done to reduce speeding.

According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, some road diets can reduce crashes by almost 50-percent.

