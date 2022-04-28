‘Road diet,’ lanes reduced on portion of Route 5 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A portion of Route 5 southbound will be going on a ‘road diet’ to reduce traffic speeds and improve safety.
According to the MassDOT, Riverdale Street (Route 5) southbound in West Springfield is reduced from two lanes to one lane between East Elm Street and the North End Rotary. The permanent lane closure was done to reduce speeding.Vigil held for motorcyclist killed in West Springfield crash
According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, some road diets can reduce crashes by almost 50-percent.
