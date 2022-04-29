5 updates on Gainesville downtown development

Construction continues Thursday, April 28, 2022, on the new hotel in downtown Gainesville. . - photo by Scott Rogers

Downtown Gainesville’s appearance has vastly changed in recent years with ongoing development.

Here are a few updates about ongoing work in the area that were given Thursday, April 28, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors meeting. Presenters were Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction based downtown.

Also, Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey talked about downtown work at Thursday’s Gainesville City Council work session.

Street paving close to wrapping up

Downtown paving as part of the city’s streetscaping is almost finished.

Upgrades still need to be done on Academy Street, Couvillon said.

The $2.9 million streetscaping, which has been underway for more than a year, has involved sprucing up and beautifying portions of Bradford, Washington, Green and Spring streets near the square.

The project has called for new trees, decorative streetlights, and benches and brick accents along sidewalks in some areas. Wider sidewalks also will give restaurants an outdoor dining option.

New parking deck could open June 1

The new North Parking Deck is on track to open June 1.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the opening, he told Gainesville City Council during a work session.

Construction began in 2021 on the 410-space deck at 100 Brenau Ave. NW, off Academy Street. The deck is jointly funded by Gainesville and Hall County, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million.

A paving crews lays down asphalt Thursday, April 28, 2022, along Bradford Street in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Renaissance is ready for tenants

Gainesville Renaissance, a new three-story, multi-use building on Spring Street, is ready for tenants.

Brenau University has opened its Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor.

The first floor is reserved for retail and restaurants, with Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami having been announced as the first tenant. Taqueria Tsunami plans to occupy a 3,500-square-foot space on the corner of Spring and Main streets.

“There’s a lot of traction and interest as we complete that (project),” Daniel said.

Eight residential units will occupy the third floor.

Crews busy on new hotel, but city needs more rooms

Construction is well underway on the Courtyard by Marriott hotel off E.E. Butler Parkway.

The seven-story, 130-room hotel is part of The National, a $75 million development also featuring a 157-unit apartment complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Both parts of the project are expected to finish in 2023. Apartments are expected to cost roughly $1,800 to $2,200 per month, target demographics include empty nesters and young professionals.

Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s tourism director, told City Council on Thursday that Gainesville is ready to see the new hotel open. She said the city needs three more hotels to keep up with demand for rooms.

“We’ve had several events come up recently where we had to send people outside of the city,” she said.

Solis apartments leasing, retail still pending

The first building as part of Solis Gainesville luxury apartments, a 223-unit complex, is 90% leased and leasing has started on a second building.

The complex, which formally opened in January, also has a retail component facing Jesse Jewell Parkway, at one end of the pedestrian bridge spanning the parkway.

Retail tenants haven’t been announced yet.

“We anticipate some restaurants,” Couvillon said. “(Solis is) getting a lot of traction, a lot of interest. It's just a matter of the right (business) coming in there.”