ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

7 weekend events + 1 new exhibit, April 28-May 1

By Patience Itson
Bham Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend’s rolling in and we have the list of what’s ahead for the Greater Birmingham Area, April 28-May 1. From a new exhibit opening at McWane Science Center to the delicious 24th annual St. Elias Lebanese Food & Cultural Festival, get those plans ready!. Have breaking...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

41st ART in the VILLAGE

ART in the VILLAGE 41st ANNUAL ART FESTIVAL, April 30, 9-5:00. FREE , # 60 Church Street, 35213, Crestline Village. Mountain Brook’s favorite event is back , in a new exciting location. Well-known for its 40 years on Crestline Field , this fun art show is moving around the corner to Mtn Brook City Hall. Local artists, many regionally famous, will sell their fine art outside and inside City Hall. The location is perfect for spending time at the show and taking in the restaurants and shops just steps away. Free parking. Handicap, kid and dog friendly everywhere in the Village.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Here’s the book on a legendary Alabama barbecue joint

Van Sykes, one of the legends of Alabama barbecue, has just published a new book about the history of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q, the venerable Bessemer barbecue joint founded by his late father and mother. Sykes will be signing copies of the book, “From The Pit To The Plate,” at the...
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey & Hero Doughnuts coming to former TreeTop Family Adventure site in Chelsea

Earlier this year, the former TreeTop Family Adventure campus in Chelsea—which closed in 2020—was sold to a local developer & well-known restauranteur team for $1.5M earlier this month. Their plan? To transform the nearly six-acre property into a development with several beloved Birmingham restaurants, including Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey and Hero Doughnuts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

Sunday Yoga Series

Join us for a weekly physically distanced yoga class led by Hayley Holdridge, a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT), with over 200 hours of experience. Your ticket includes a yoga class that blends movement, meditation, and breath to create peace within the body and mind – plus a pint! All proceeds will be donated to a different charity each month including: May – Do Dah Day June – AIDS Alabama July – Firehouse Community Arts Center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW OPENING: Magic City Mercantile coming to Five Points South

A new shop offering vintage clothing, custom jewelry and branded merchandise is coming to Five Points South. We got the scoop on what you can expect from Magic City Mercantile. Keep reading, then get ready for their grand opening on Saturday, April 30. Meet Erwin Franklin + Ivan Williams, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

WATCH: Art Franklin’s final sign off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Veteran journalist and anchor Art Franklin signed off CBS 42 for the last time Friday. Franklin, a Detroit native, served as the first Black man to anchor the primetime news in Birmingham. Watch above as Franklin says goodbye to the CBS 42 audience and hands...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Follow the North Alabama Barbecue Trail to the ultimate meal

Food and travel go together like pork and barbecue sauce. With May being National Barbecue Month, it’s the perfect time to hit the North Alabama Barbecue Trail. Featuring mouthwatering restaurants located across the 16 northernmost counties in the state, it’s sure to be mile after scrumptious mile of soul-satisfying eats. From Cullman to Scottsboro, read on to follow the tastiest trail around.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Festival#Diamonds#Dance#Spring Plant Sale#St Elias Maronite#Lebanese
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson CityFest next Saturday at Bicentennial Park

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — The city of Pinson will be celebrating its annual CityFest on Saturday, May 7, at Bicentennial Park. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. Entertainment will include the Eastern Wrangler Square Dancers and Friends, Pat N Montgomery Band, Deidra and Ruff Pro Band, […]
PINSON, AL
Lake Oswego Review

May Arts: Gathering of the Guilds, Ceramic Showcase coming up

Other happenings include PDX Contemporary's first exhibition at new space and Portland Japanese Garden opening.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (May 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: The Portland Art Museum's exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" shows through June 5. It's from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. For more: portlandartmuseum.org. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Vortex I lives on in stage play

Writer Mach, musician Wadhams forging ahead on play about the famous music festival in 1970.Hopefully someday it'll make the stage, because the story behind the Vortex I music festival of 1970 should continue to be told to enlighten and educate people, especially given our current political and cultural climate. Pres. Richard M. Nixon was scheduled to speak at an American Legion gathering in downtown Portland, shortly after several protesters had been injured in an event at Portland State University. Gov. Tom McCall, a Republican, wanted to avoid the violence another clash would bring. So, he allowed organizers to plan and...
PORTLAND, OR
Bham Now

ARTfix! Seriously, Unserious Spoken Word Poetry Salon with Salaam Green

All are Welcome. Spoken word tells a story using rhythm, repetition, improvisation, and wordplay. It also can focus on issues of social change. Join us as we take a serious, unserious look at spoken word for community connection. Whether you are a newbie or oldie but goodie to poetry and spoken word you will find this salon seriously supportive and a way to share with others. Also, there will be a fancy, unfancy community spoken word gathering following the five week class highlighting the healing power of our work and words. This event will be held on June 5th from 5-7pm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Praise 93.3

Gospel Artist John P. Kee Live In Concert In Tuscaloosa

One of the best gospel artists is coming to Tuscaloosa. Pastor John P. Kee will be in Moundville, Alabama. Kee is a multiple Stellar award and Grammy award winning gospel artist, and will hold a live concert on Friday April 29, 2022,0 at 7:00pm at the newly constructed Greater Faith Church on Highway 69 South under Bishop David Evans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, they have got you covered with House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Their Bottomless Steak Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy burger.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Take a look inside Hallmark Farms, gorgeous site of 2022 Decorators’ ShowHouse in Alabama

In a way, it’s like visiting Graceland. Hallmark Farms, a stately property in Alabama, is a gorgeous time capsule of a place, harking back to its origins in the 1970s. Elvis Presley didn’t live here, but Ted Hallmark and his family did, and their 565-acre residence -- with its palatial house, picturesque barn, spacious pole barn, tennis court, helicopter pad and several lakes -- has been an eye-catching landmark in North Jefferson County for more than four decades.
WARRIOR, AL
Bham Now

Weimaraner Rescue of the South’s 20th Annual Charity Event: Weim and Cheese

The Weimaraner Rescue of the South is hosting its 20th annual charity event at Gabrella Manor on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 3:00–6:00 PM. This event generates revenue that goes directly to the care and needs of the Weimaraners. “The first four months of 2022 have seen a drastic increase in the number of Weimaraners needing our help, and we’re committed to helping as many as possible. As we celebrate 20 years of Weimaraner Rescue of the South, our work is still relevant, needed, and appreciated by thousands of friends and supporters in the south.” – Betsy Bottomley, President of the Board of Directors, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Usually called the Gray Ghost Gala, this year’s event is titled Weim and Cheese. This event will include a silent auction, live music, heavy hor d’oeuvres, a few Weimaraners, etc. This event is a chance to gather together and celebrate successes, share stories, and build the resources needed to continue their mission of rescuing and rehoming this wonderful breed. As a volunteer-only, foster-focused rescue, all proceeds go directly to the care of the dogs. “Our donors are exceptional; they respond to our every call with so much generosity just when it is needed. And our adopters, those wonderful folks willing to take a chance on an older dog, a dog who has been sick, or who needs that extra little bit of understanding to be a part of their families. It truly takes this giant community of caring.” – Brenda Jones, Secretary, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Weimaraner Rescue of the South is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Their priority is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome Weimaraners in need in Alabama, Mississippi, and parts of Tennessee, Louisiana, and Georgia. All Weimaraners in their care are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated for any known medical issues they might have. All efforts are funded by adoption fees, donations, and the annual charity event–Weim and Cheese.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Crawfish for the King Benefiting King’s Home

All-you-can-eat crawfish in support of King’s Home About this Event 100% of profits will go to King’s Home, a Chelsea-based nonprofit that serves youth, women, and kids fleeing domestic violence and homelessness in Alabama. Ticket price includes all-you-can-eat crawfish. Back Forty Beer Company’s craft brews and other menu offerings will also be available for purchase. Price goes up to $35 on April 24, so buy your tickets now! Event is rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable. If you can’t join us on May 1 but would still like to donate to King’s Home, please do so on Venmo (@Kings-Home) and write “Crawfish for the King” in the description. Please also include your address in the Venmo description for your tax receipt.
CHELSEA, AL
Bham Now

Pre-Mother’s Day Sip & Shop

Attention Birmingham, AL, and surrounding areas. Come join us in the courtyard for our Spring Pop-up Sip & Shop featuring local business owners. Shop with a variety of local vendors and sip your favorite drink from the Taproom. The event is free admission so stop by and support local. See you soon!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy