Trial ordered for Marshfield man accused of assaulting 5-year-old girl, storing explicit photos online

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
A 27-year-old Marshfield man facing multiple felony charges after allegedly tying a young girl up with duct tape and assaulting her on multiple occasions, then photographing the assaults, has been ordered to stand trial.

Matthew E. Kinas faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of child pornography and causing mental health to a child. Police say the alleged assaults happened in late 2018.

An investigation launched after a witness reported discovering the images on Kinas’ Google Drive account, according to the criminal complaint. Both photos and video files were located by investigators and involved a child who was between 5 and 6 years old at the time of the alleged assaults. Another image file involved a child that was 11 years old at the time the photo was taken. Police say Kinas was not a stranger to the children he allegedly assaulted.

On Feb. 23, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett issued a warrant for Kinas’ arrest. He was brought to jail five days later and had an initial appearance March 1 in Marathon County Circuit Court, where he was ordered held on a $25,000 bond, the first $10,000 of which is to be paid in cash.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill bound Kinas over for arraignment and trial. A pretrial conference hearing is set for June 16.

Public Safety
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

