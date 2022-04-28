ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Parents, pediatrician react to Moderna seeking approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A huge step forward for parents of young children was announced Thursday as the first COVID-19 vaccine may soon be cleared for those under the age of five. Moderna put in a request today for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve low dose shots for...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 1

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It's a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel 'Ventilation Shutdown' Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
MassLive.com

Ground beef sold in Massachusetts may have E. coli contamination, feds say in 2nd alert this week

A brand of ground beef sold in Massachusetts may have been contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said in issuing a public health alert Wednesday. Certain packages of Laura’s Lean Beef, a brand sold at grocery stores across the commonwealth, could contain the bacteria known to cause food poisoning, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half. The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability. “Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA

