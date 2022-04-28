ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why JetBlue Shares Were Grounded This Week

By Lou Whiteman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue cut its growth forecast for the year, warning a shortage of pilots was a limiting factor. The airline has been selling off since its early April bid to acquire Spirit Airlines. There are no easy options for JetBlue in the quarters to come. You’re reading a free article...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

JetBlue announces more route cuts, suspensions

JetBlue Airways has cut and suspended some of its summer routes as the carrier faces staffing shortages amid increased travel demand. The airline told FOX Business on Tuesday that the latest changes were made early last week. "As part of the refinements to our summer schedule, we are reducing some...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Delta Is The First U.S. Airline to Pay Flight Attendants for Boarding Time

A not-so-fun fact about a flight attendant's job is that US airlines don't pay flight attendants until the doors on the plane close and boarding is complete. That would be like only getting paid an hour after you clock in in any other job. Even as a passenger, the boarding process is the most unpleasant part of flying. Everyone is jostling to put their carry-ons into the overhead bins, people are trying to switch seats, and in the era of COVID-19, there were also issues when it came to passengers wearing masks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Spirit Airlines#Airline Industry#Motley Fool
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reader's Digest

5 Budget Airlines That Actually Get Great Reviews

Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC 2.07%) Q1 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy