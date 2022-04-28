Why JetBlue Shares Were Grounded This Week

A not-so-fun fact about a flight attendant's job is that US airlines don't pay flight attendants until the doors on the plane close and boarding is complete. That would be like only getting paid an hour after you clock in in any other job. Even as a passenger, the boarding process is the most unpleasant part of flying. Everyone is jostling to put their carry-ons into the overhead bins, people are trying to switch seats, and in the era of COVID-19, there were also issues when it came to passengers wearing masks.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO