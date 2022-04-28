ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance car wash fined more than $800K over allegations of wage theft

By Kareen Wynter, Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

A car wash in Torrance has been cited and fined more than $800,000 over allegations of wage theft, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office’s announced this week .

Managers and owners failed to pay more than two dozen workers what they were owed, an investigation found.

Workers were apparently only paid for partial hours during some pay periods, they were apparently not paid for overtime and they were not given required meal and rest breaks, officials said.

Additionally, some employees who reported to work on time were made to wait before punching in and were not paid for that time.

The violations were discovered after the CLEAN Carwash Worker Center spoke to workers about conditions as part of their regular outreach program.

The unpaid wages span from March 2018 to March 2021 and cover 35 workers, officials said.

Last March, investigators tried to conduct an inspection at the car wash, but were refused entry to view records, despite having a warrant signed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge requiring access to the company’s payroll records and employee documents. Onsite inspections were instead conducted the following week with additional warrants, officials said.

The Labor Commissioner’s Office cited Torrance Carwash, Inc., owners Reza Albolahrar and Susan Amini, and manager Jesus Hernandez for unpaid wages and penalties.

KTLA has reached out to those managers for comment but has not heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

