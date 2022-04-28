ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrubbers are supposed to clean cruise ship emissions. Critics say they pollute the water instead.

By Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska - Juneau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise ships are now returning to Alaska for the first full-length season since the pandemic. It’s a relief for coastal port economies whose visitor sector has struggled. But more ships also means more pollution from these large ships — to the air, the water or both — even as the industry...

