Broward County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY At 1154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Owens, or near Blanket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Blanket around 1205 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Owens. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Grady; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, southeastern Grady, northeastern Stephens and southwestern McClain Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bray, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marlow, Lindsay, Maysville, Bray, Dibble, Alex, Bradley, Criner, Cox City, Erin Springs and Payne. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 79 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOORE COUNTY At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Moore County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75IN
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Okeene, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Okeene, Ringwood, Drummond, Ames, Meno and Isabella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Jack, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS COMANCHE HAMILTON LAMPASAS MILLS IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS EASTLAND ERATH HOOD JACK PALO PINTO PARKER SOMERVELL STEPHENS YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, CISCO, COMANCHE, DE LEON, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, JACKSBORO, LAMPASAS, MINERAL WELLS, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER, STEPHENVILLE, AND WEATHERFORD.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atascosa; Dimmit; Frio; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Dimmit, Zavala, Frio and Atascosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goldfinch to 10 miles west of Divot to 7 miles west of Carrizo Springs. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Pearsall, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Jourdanton, Dilley, Poteet, Charlotte, Big Wells, Christine, Campbellton, La Pryor, Batesville, Asherton, North Pearsall, Moore, Goldfinch, Chula Vista-River Spur, Hilltop and Las Colonias. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased across the area this evening and the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
#Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Nws Miami
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman; Ness Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ford, southeastern Finney, southeastern Ness, Hodgeman and northern Gray Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Beeler to 7 miles southwest of Kalvesta to near Plymell. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kalvesta around 1135 PM CDT. Charleston around 1145 PM CDT. Ingalls around 1150 PM CDT. Cimarron around 1155 PM CDT. Jetmore around 1200 AM CDT. Hanston around 1215 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Morgan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Arapahoe, southwestern Morgan and eastern Adams Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Byers, or 40 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deer Trail, Hoyt, Twelve-Mile Corner, Leader, Byers and Adena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually decrease overnight, though local wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH will continue until around 1 AM, especially through San Gorgonio Pass.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

