Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOORE COUNTY At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Moore County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75IN

MOORE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO