Rutherford County, TN

1 person killed, 9 others hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Rutherford County (Smyrna, TN)

 3 days ago

On Tuesday night, one person died while several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Rutherford County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of US 41 and Jefferson Pike in Smyrna [...]

WSMV

Police: One dead and nine hospitalized following Smyrna crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving ten people in Smyrna claimed one person’s life Tuesday evening. According to Smyrna Police, the crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Lowry Street at Jefferson Pike, resulting in the closure of all lanes. Smyrna Fire and Police, La Vergne Fire and Rescue, and Rutherford County EMS responded to the scene.
Community Policy