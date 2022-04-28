1 person killed, 9 others hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Rutherford County (Smyrna, TN) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, one person died while several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Rutherford County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of US 41 and Jefferson Pike in Smyrna [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .