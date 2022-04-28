ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Republican Senatorial candidate David McCormick holds campaign rally

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdQPo_0fNHAoFE00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senatorial candidate Dave McCormick is campaigning in our area Thursday. He was in the American Legion Post 609 in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

He will be joined by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. He is vying for the GOP nomination trying to win the seat currently held by Republican Senator Pat Toomey who is retiring.

The seat is viewed by many political observers as a ‘flip’ seat that could change the balance of power in Washington.

About 200 people turned out for the rally. His platform includes reversing President Biden’s economic and foreign policies securing the southern border and making the country energy independent.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee told the audience that McCormick is a true conservative and played down the impact of the endorsement that President Trump gave to Mehmet OZ an endorsement that many political analysts say could be a deciding factor as to which candidate wins the GOP nomination.

Recent polls show the GOP race neck and neck between McCormick and Mehmet Oz but there are a large number of undecided voters yet to be had.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Hanover, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Hanover Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Hanover Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
State
Arkansas State
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#American#Gop
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy