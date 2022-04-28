Highway 135 resurfacing project in Santa Maria continues next week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Overnight construction work on Highway 135 in Santa Maria will continue next week as part of a six-mile resurfacing project, according to CalTrans.

Six miles of Highway 135 from the Highway 101/Highway 135 interchange to Lakeview Road will be resurfaced as part of the project, according to Jim Shivers, CalTrans District 5 spokesman.

There will be lane closures in each direction of Highway 135 from the night of Sunday, May 1 through the morning of Friday, May 6 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Shivers said.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, he added.

