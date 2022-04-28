ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Robinhood revenue falls 43% as trading volumes moderate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 28 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the brokerage at the center of last year’s retail trading frenzy, posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.

Total net revenues decreased to $299 million, compared with $522 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Monday in volatile trade as investors awaited a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee later this week, when domestic market will be closed for public holidays, for cues on the aggressiveness of monetary tightening. The Nikkei share average...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or 0.28%, to 2,687.45 after...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
Reuters

Orsted refuses to open rouble account for gas payments

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) has no intention of opening a rouble account in Russia to accommodate Moscow's demand for gas payments in the Russian currency, the energy firm's CEO said on Friday, but declined to comment on payment in other currencies. Orsted sold its oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinhood
Reuters

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 -report

(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West. China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares extend losses with U.S. Fed meet in focus

BENGALURU, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off May on a tepid note, with losses seen across the board following a sharp sell-off in Wall Street on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was...
MARKETS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar holds near 20-year high, euro struggles

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a 20-year high on Monday as the euro struggled around the $1.05 mark, as investors prepared for a busy week of central bank meetings including a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Markets in Asia and London were closed for public...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Morning Bid: Peak hawkishness

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. A sharply lower close on Wall Street on Friday will set the tone across Europe this morning, as a busy week for central banks kicks off the new month following a stormy April dominated by concerns about slowing global growth. Disappointing...
WORLD
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher despite BOJ pledge

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields followed their U.S. Treasury peers higher on Monday ahead of local holidays and a Federal Reserve meeting, despite a pledge by the Bank of Japan to offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds every market day. The Japanese central bank...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TABLE-Japan life insurers to buy yen bonds, pare FX hedges in FY2022/23

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Many Japanese life insurers, major investors in global bonds, plan to reduce currency hedging amid the yen's slump, as well as investing more in superlong-dated domestic debt. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the fiscal year through March 2023, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences last month. JAPAN BONDS Nippon Life to increase JGB holdings, centred in superlong sector; to also increase yen corporate bonds, yen-converted foreign bonds Meiji Yasuda to increase JGB holdings; expect superlong yields to rise until fiscal year-end Dai-ichi to increase bonds held to ALM, and raise total holdings in the medium- to long run, but not yet time for a full-fledged return to bond markets Sumitomo to buy JGBs centred in superlong sector, but due to redemptions, overall holdings to decrease by about 100 billion yen ($767.1 million) Taiyo to increase yen bond holdings, including the continued addition of more corporate debt Taiju to keep yen bond holdings steady, while increasing investment in superlong sector Fukoku to increase superlong JGB holdings by 450 billion yen, yen-denominated credit assets by 100 billion yen Asahi holdings to decrease by about 25 billion yen due to redemptions Daido expects to increase JGB investment centred on superlong sector Japan Post to increase JGB investment centred in superlong sector but expect total assets to decrease FOREIGN BONDS Nippon Life to reduce FX-hedged assets, switch from government bonds to corporate debt; unhedged assets to be stable or decrease Meiji Yasuda to decrease hedged sovereigns but increase corporate bond holdings, meaning total hedged assets to increase; unhedged holdings to be stable Dai-ichi will depend on yields and FX markets, but no plan for major change in asset levels Sumitomo to decrease hedged holdings by several hundred billion yen, and increase unhedged assets by about same amount Taiyo to decrease holdings overall, refraining from investment in sovereigns, while increasing exposure to government-backed MBS and corporate debt funds Taiju to reduce hedged bond exposure by several tens of billions of yen while increasing corporate debt; to increase unhedged exposure by several tens of billions of yen Fukoku to decrease foreign bond exposure by 320 billion yen, mainly in hedged assets; to carefully shift some exposure to unhedged Asahi to increase exposure by about 20 billion yen, with hedging decided based on market movements Daido to keep holdings steady; may consider increasing exposure if there's a pause in rise in yields Japan Post to either maintain or slightly reduce hedged exposure; to keep unhedged assets steady JAPAN STOCKS, OTHER ASSETS Nippon Life to keep Japan stock holdings steady; to increase holdings of alternative assets, including foreign stocks Meiji Yasuda to sell off about 150 billion yen of domestic equities, increase foreign stock holdings Dai-ichi to trim Japan stock holdings to reduce risk; to add to real estate and alternative assets Sumitomo to increase domestic equity exposure by about 100 billion yen; to increase holdings of foreign stocks and alternative assets by several hundred billion yen Taiyo to keep Japan stock holdings steady, taking a buy-on-dips stance to adjusting exposure; to increase alternative assets Taiju to maintain Japan stock exposure; will add to ESG, new growth area investments Fukoku to pause on risk taking; to increase real estate investment by 20 billion yen, with inflation hedges Asahi domestic and foreign stock holdings to be steady or increase, with basic stance to limit risk Daido to maintain or increase exposure to Japan and foreign equities; to add exposure to renewable energy or infrastructure investments Japan Post to maintain Japan and foreign equity exposure, add to alternative investments EXPECTED MARKET RANGES 10-year JGB USD/JPY EUR/JPY Nikkei 225 Nippon Life -0.25-0.25% 112-134 126-154 22,000-32,000 Meiji Yasuda 0-0.25% 120-130 130-140 24,000-30,000 Dai-ichi -0.10-0.40% 110-135 120-140 22,000-32,000 Sumitomo -0.05-0.25% 120-135 125-150 25,500-32,500 Taiyo 0-0.25% 115-135 125-145 23,000-32,000 Taiju -0.25-0.25% 128-140 132-146 24,000-30,000 Fukoku -0.10-0.25% 110-130 115-140 20,000-30,000 Asahi 0.10-0.25% 120-135 130-145 24,000-29,000 Daido -0.10-0.25% 115-130 125-145 23,000-33,000 Japan Post 0.10-0.30% 117-132 135-145 25,000-31,000 ($1 = 130.3600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
ECONOMY
Reuters

India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ says fuel, food-driven gains to keep propping up Japan inflation

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer inflation will continue to face upward pressure later this year from rising electricity bills and food prices, as the recent surge in commodity prices hits the economy with a lag, the central bank said on Monday. As Japanese utilities set electricity bills based...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy