ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois County, IL

ICPHD asking public to help collect dead birds for virus testing

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ND9mR_0fNH8zfW00

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the collection of dead birds found in Iroquois County.

Scovill Zoo taking precautions for Bird Flu

“Since West Nile virus arrived in Illinois at the end of the summer of 2001, dead birds have been important sentinels for early West Nile virus activity,” said Director of Environmental Health Ryan Wheeler.

“We are looking for “perching birds” such as crows, blue jays, starlings, robins, cardinals, mockingbirds, catbirds and grackles. Also, many species of sparrows, owls, hawks, finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers and wrens will be accepted for testing,” he added.

Dead birds will be collected from May 1 to October 15.

Bird flu cases confirmed in Illinois; no human infections detected

According to Wheeler, submitted birds should be dead in less than 24 hours. He also said birds should only be submitted if they have not been damaged by scavenging animals and are not decomposed. Birds that have an obvious cause of death such as a gunshot wound or that have been hit by motor vehicles are not eligible for testing.

Residents who find dead birds should double bag them in plastic bags and then take them to the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka.

For more information regarding the collection of dead birds, contact the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815) 432-2483 or visit the ICPHD WEBSITE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

CDC confirms human bird flu case in U.S.

COLORADO (WCIA) — The CDC announced on Thursday that it has detected the first human case of bird flu in the United States. The person who tested positive lives in Colorado and had direct exposure with a flock of poultry presumed to have H5N1 bird flu. They reported fatigue as their only symptom for a […]
COLORADO STATE
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iroquois County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Iroquois County, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Iroquois County, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Illinois Counties Now in Medium Transmission Risk for COVID: CDC

As COVID cases continue to rise in Illinois and in the U.S., five Illinois counties are now experiencing medium risk levels for the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Lake, DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Logan counties are all listed under the CDC's...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois urges backyard bird flu precautions

John Badman|The Telegraph A squirrel decided to join his friends this week at a feeder in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Alton. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently asked state residents to stop using their bird feeders and birdbaths until at least May 31. The effort is help to slow the spread of Avian Flu that has infected many differnt bird species, including bald eagles. Some 30 million cases have been found in 33 states and the flu can be spread to humans, poultry, cats and dogs, pigs, tigers, leopards, ferrets and rats. The squirrel is a close cousin to rats and mice though there have not been any publicised cases of the bird flu in squirrels yet. Avoid contact with bird feces, which is a common method of spread. DNR officials also recommend washing your feeders with a diluted concentration of bleach water to disinfect them. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Wheeler
WCIA

Mother of pregnant woman shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Icphd#Blue Jays#Starlings Robins#Cardinals
WCIA

Suspect named in Knox County Sheriff’s deputy death

ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was a deadly morning for law enforcement after Galesburg police responded to a report of a suspect with a gun. The suspect has been identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, IL. He has been charged with: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCIA

Illinois will start paying its student-athletes for good grades

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics will start paying its student-athletes for getting good grades. The Alston awards program will begin this fall with the 2022-23 school year, each athlete in all 21 varsity Illini sports is eligible to receive a maximum of $5,980 annually. This is all following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Alston […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy