Nasdaq leaps 3% as investors cheer tech earnings and sidestep weak GDP report

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's first ever Meta Store, which is set to open in May. Facebook/Meta
  • US stocks popped higher Thursday, cementing a gain of 3% for the Nasdaq Composite.
  • Investors piled into Meta Platforms' shares after the social media company reported results on Wednesday.
  • Apple and Amazon shares gained before quarterly results were released late Thursday.

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

