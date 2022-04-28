ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Trades & Blades a Hawai’i Golf Podcast welcomes University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine head golf coach Stephen Bidne

By Alan Hoshida
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgOHo_0fNH7HoB00

Aloha!

The state of Hawai’i has such an affinity for golf, so why not dive into that love affair? Alan Hoshida, a sports reporter at KHON2 Sports and a self proclaimed golf nut, will be your host of the Trades & Blades podcast, bringing you interviews with people inside the Hawai’i golf world and members of the community to discuss their love of the game. The hope is make the golf world a more welcoming place by opening up fun conversation and bringing some aloha spirit to the game.

On episode two of Trades & Blades, Hoshida chats with University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine head golf coach, Stephen Bidne about being Co-Big West champs for the first time in program history, life on the Canadian Tour, and tips for parent who wants to get their kids into golf.

Hope you enjoy the listen! Don’t forget to like and subscribe.

MAHALOS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Podcast#Khon2 Sports#Trades Blades#The Canadian Tour#Mahalos
KHON2

Hawaii’s Thelle, Wade receive top Big West Men’s Volleyball Awards

For the third consecutive year, a University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball player was named the Big West’s Player of the Year after setter Jakob Thelle received the honor this season. In addition, head coach Charlie Wade was named Co-Coach of the Year along with UC Irvine’s David Kniffin. Thelle, a junior from Tonsberg, Norway, follows in the footsteps of Rado Parapunov, […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy