Kudzu Millwork to host free food distribution in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Kudzu Millwork will host a drive-thru grocery giveaway in Fort Payne next month.

Kudzu Millwork, a vinyl window manufacturing company, will host the free food distribution at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m. until they run out. The fairgrounds are located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne.

Due to the volume of traffic, each vehicle will only be given one grocery cart of food. All occupants are asked to remain in their cars and have their trunks open with space cleared for the food.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. If you want to help out, click here to volunteer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.