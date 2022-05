COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Academy Boulevard and Parkmoor Village Drive around 2 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment building in the area. The reporting party told officers on scene, a woman wearing a pink face mask and baggy clothes was banging on their apartment door using the grip of a pistol. As the suspect was banging on the door, a single round was reportedly discharged into the door. CSPD says the reporting party and her boyfriend looked outside their bedroom window in attempts to identify the suspect.

