Olympia, WA

$2.8 million secured for roads in Nisqually Indian Tribe’s new housing project

By Natasha Brennan
The News Tribune
 3 days ago



The Nisqually Indian Tribe will receive $2.8 million in federal funding to complete the necessary road infrastructure in its long-term plan for sustainable community housing.

The Tribe plans to construct 100 single-family and multi-family homes for Nisqually Tribal members.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the Nisqually Tribe is a housing shortage on our reservation,” Chairman Willie Frank III stated in a news release.

The units are being developed within a 40-acre parcel of Tribal trust land specifically set aside for housing on the Nisqually Reservation in Olympia. It is adjacent to the Tribe’s new health clinic, elder’s center and public works facilities and will be available for elder, low-income and moderate-income Tribal families.

“This critical funding will help the Nisqually Indian Tribe improve access to quality and affordable housing for its Tribal elders and members,” stated U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia, who secured the funding, in a news release. “Right now, like many communities across the South Sound, the Tribe cannot meet their growing housing needs. I’m proud to have secured funding to help alleviate our housing crunch.”

The project is included in the 2022 federal omnibus appropriations package.

“The Nisqually Tribe thanks Congresswoman Strickland for her steadfast support for this project and her friendship,” Frank said.

Last week, Strickland announced a $1.8 million project to aid the Squaxin Island Tribe in its new water source project as part of the appropriations package.



News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The News Tribune

