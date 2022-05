The Giants on Friday night kicked off Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft by picking Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in Round 2 — 43rd overall. Before getting him, Giants general manager Joe Schoen traded back twice in this round — from No. 36 to No. 38 (in a deal with the Jets) and then from No. 38 to No. 43 (in a deal with the Falcons).

